Newman, DeLano working the neighborhoods before primary election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The primary election is just days away.
One race in South Mississippi that has been getting a lot of attention is for the District 50 state Senate seat left open by the retirement of Tommy Gollott.
In the last weekend before election day, the two Republican candidates, Biloxi councilwoman Dixie Newman and former state representative Scott DeLano, are getting off the computer and walking down the neighborhoods.
“We’re just trying to make sure people know where they vote, which precincts they’re going to be in and vote for me,” DeLano said. “I think it’s very important to look someone right in the eye and ask them for their vote.”
On this day, DeLano had his daughter Emily helping out.
“Yeah, we’re real excited to get back out in the neighborhoods,” he said. “We’ve got good energy. A lot of good momentum coming into the election on Tuesday.”
Dixie Newman’s first-string team is blanketing Woolmarket for this go around.
“We’re putting the focus on the voters. We want to hear from them, their voice,” Newman said. “And the best part of going door-to-door the first time around as well as this time around is that we actually get some of the people we meet going door-to-door to actually get on the campaign with us.”
She said she’s renewing her mantra as a councilwoman.
“Just like I did when I got on the council, communication was No. 1,” she said. “That’s going to be my main focus.”
One of her top priorities in office: controlling the spillway.
“I suspended my campaign and took a trip to D.C. so I could talk to the Coast delegation and tell them first-hand, ‘Look, this is a huge problem.’ I wanted to get their help, and I also wanted to have a seat at the table with them - a partnership," she said.
For DeLano, a priority is getting control of BP settlement money.
“I look forward to be able to help make the decisions on where that money’s going to be spent, how it’s going to be spent and make sure that it creates the jobs that we want," he said.
There is no opposition for this office in the general election, so the winner of the primary on Aug. 6 takes the seat.
