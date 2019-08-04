Ingalls graduates one of its largest classes of apprentice shipbuilders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, 159 graduates crossed the stage at the Coast Coliseum as part of the newest class of apprentice shipbuilders from Ingalls. It's one of the largest classes in recent years.
Each of the graduates have spent at least two years learning one of 15 trades from pipe welding to mechanical engineering. For many of the new graduates, the program fit into their lives in a way other educational opportunities may not.
“In this program they teach you and pay you to learn,” graduate Freddie Davis said, “I just wanted to learn a craft, an learn a trade, and master a trade, so this was best fit not having the experience.”
More than 6,000 people apply for the apprenticeship program, but only about 200 get accepted. You can learn more about the program here: https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/ingalls-apprentice-school/
Among the distinguished guests at Saturday’s graduation were Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn and Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias.
