‘Hobbs & Shaw’ is No. 1 but trails pace of ‘Fast & Furious’

"The Lion King" slid to second in its third weekend with $38.2 million. The Disney remake earlier this week crossed $1 billion worldwide, becoming the fourth Disney movie this year to do so. It joins "Avengers: Endgame," ''Aladdin" and "Captain Marvel" in that club, with "Toy Story 4" ($959.3 million) poised to soon join them. Not accounting for inflation, this "Lion King" ($1.195 billion) has now out-grossed the 1994 original ($968.5 million).