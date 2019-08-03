VIDEO: Mississippi’s top statewide candidates say why they deserve your vote in Tuesday’s primary

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Candidates for statewide office came from all across Mississippi to stump at the Neshoba County Fair this week.
WLOX’s David Elliott and Photographer Michael Filippi caught up with Tate Reeves, Jim Hood, Robert Foster, Bill Waller, Jr., Delbert Hosemann, Jay Hughes, Lynn Fitch, Andy Taggart, Mark Baker, Johnny Dupree, Michael Watson, and Sam Britton. You can watch all their interviews below.
Don’t forget, the primary election is Tuesday, August 6, with the runoff for those races scheduled for August 27. The general election is November 5th.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.