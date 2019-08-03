VIDEO: Mississippi’s top statewide candidates say why they deserve your vote in Tuesday’s primary

VIDEO: Mississippi’s top statewide candidates say why they deserve your vote in Tuesday’s primary
David Elliott and Photographer Michael Filippi traveled to Neshoba County to catch up with the candidates running for Mississippi's statewide offices this year. The primary is August 6th. The general election is November 5th.
By WLOX Staff | August 3, 2019 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 12:56 PM

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Candidates for statewide office came from all across Mississippi to stump at the Neshoba County Fair this week.

WLOX’s David Elliott and Photographer Michael Filippi caught up with Tate Reeves, Jim Hood, Robert Foster, Bill Waller, Jr., Delbert Hosemann, Jay Hughes, Lynn Fitch, Andy Taggart, Mark Baker, Johnny Dupree, Michael Watson, and Sam Britton. You can watch all their interviews below.

Don’t forget, the primary election is Tuesday, August 6, with the runoff for those races scheduled for August 27. The general election is November 5th.

Neshoba County Fair: Gubernatorial candidates Robert Foster & Bill Waller, Jr.
Neshoba County Fair: Gubernatorial candidates Tate Reeves & Jim Hood
Neshoba County Fair: Lt. Governor candidates Delbert Hosemann & Jay Hughes
Neshoba County Fair: Attorney General candidates Lynn Fitch, Andy Taggart & Mark Baker
Neshoba County Fair: Secretary of State candidate Johnny Dupree
Neshoba County Fair: Secretary of State candidates Michael Watson & Sam Britton

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.