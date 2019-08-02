State lawmakers address seafood losses, spillway impacts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State lawmakers from areas hardest hit by recent river flooding got some bad news today at a special meeting in Lafourche Parish Friday.
State wildlife officials say seafood death rates in some areas are as high as 100 percent, and rebounding won’t be as easy as many hoped.
Wildlife and Fisheries officials says some areas of St. Bernard and Vermilion Parishes suffered total losses in oyster production, and things are only going to get worse.
“It’s likely that will creep up because that water temperature will rise as the Summer wears on. Those low salinity levels will impact oyster survival,” said Patrick Banks with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Fisheries experts say brown shrimp landings east of the Mississippi River are down 77 percent.
“Catches of crabs are 60 percent below average in the Pontchartrain Basin,” said Banks.
The senate is now considering a bill to provide ongoing relief for fishermen, but short term help may also be on the way.
“There’s a request with the Dept. of Commerce for short term relief. I’m working on that as well as a longer term solution,” said Sen. John Kennedy.
“The last five months has been a 24-seven operation,” said Colonel Steve Murphy with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Now that the Bonnet Carre Spillway is closed and the river is going down, the Corps of Engineers says it is repairing a system that is dealing with 300 seepage points. But lawmakers worry about the future with vivid memories of a scare three weeks ago that hurricane Barry would cause the Mississippi River to top its banks.
“We are right now investigating all the weak spots because this system has been beat up since the 2019 flood,” said Mark Wingate with the Army Corps.
While there’s tremendous concerned about immediate losses, there’s also a desire to mitigate those losses for future flood events.
While many in the New Orleans area called for the Morganza Spillway to be opened, one lawmaker said that would’ve been a disaster.
“If you had opened the Morganza and brought any more more water to Morgan City, there would’ve been massive flooding,” said State Sen. Bret Allain.
“The corps never spoke about opening Morganza during Barry,” said Col. Murphy.
With the immediate threat now over, the focus is on making flood protection more resilient for the future while helping those impacted by seafood losses recover.
A spokesman for the State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a plan is now in the works to determine who will get federal aid when it comes in.
They say they will also look at putting more resources into aquaculture techniques like ‘off bottom’ oysters that might be more resilient to future flood events.
