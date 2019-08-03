School district says it doesn’t know who posted religious signs at schools

19/20- our theme is Purpose, Passion and Pride. We should all live with a purpose... we aren’t telling anyone what their purpose is; we just want everyone to live purposefully. Live with passion. Be passionate about your life; your education; your career; your family; your community; your contribution to the world; your beliefs. Thirdly, Live with pride. Be proud of the person you are and the place you have in this world. Have pride in your work ethic, your friendships, your impact on others and the environment. Have pride in your beliefs and your commitment to standing for your beliefs.