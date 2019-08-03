School district says it doesn’t know who posted religious signs at schools

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Representatives with the George County School District said signs reading “PURPOSE, PASSION AND PRIDE” have been removed from school property, and they don’t know how they got there.
“The ones that were put at schools, we don’t know who put them there," said Jamie Cochran, a member of a school district action committee. It’s a group of community members not employed by the district but instead serve as an outside voice.
“The people in this county, a majority say they follow Christ, and we want to honor Christ in everything in and out of schools," added action committee member Joey Cochran.
Jamie and Joey are speaking on behalf of the district after an outside group, Freedom From Religion Foundation, claimed the signs posted at schools throughout the county were “unconstitutional.” The two said people in the community presented the signs to the action committee for approval. The committee gave it the go-ahead. The district agreed, naming “PURPOSE, PASSION AND PRIDE” its official theme for the 2019-2020 school year.
Then essentially overnight, signs popped up at various schools. The district said most of them have been removed from public property.
“Signs are on private property and in church yards," Jamie added.
The push to remove the signs from the Freedom From Religion Foundation has only pushed people in the community to stock up.
Jason Scott owns Designs of the Times. Since noon on Friday, he’d received 70 orders.
“We’re making signs for people who want them. We also are printing some T-shirts and bumper stickers,” Scott said.
Hundreds more in the community said they’ll purchase signs, too.
“We’re going to fill this county up with them signs. We’re going to fill the church yards up with these signs. OK? We’re going to represent Jesus in George County. That’s our goal. Whoever likes it or who don’t, we’re going to represent," Jamie said.
WLOX News asked if the district planned on creating new signs that would be placed at schools and we were told no. Superintendent Pam Touchard said she’s been advised by attorneys to decline interviews on the matter. However, she did release this statement:
It is true that George County is a community that is predominantly Christian faith based. While this is the case, the accusations that are being directed at our county by an organization that has not invested into the heart of our community should first take the time to inquire about the meaning and purpose attached to our 19/20 theme.
We do not argue that the cross historically represents Christian faith, likewise, it represents: life and protection. As a community we stand strong in believing that protection of our children and families is crucial. Life itself is valuable. We believe that it is our duty to protect our children and help them view their lives as worthy and valued. To protect their hearts, their souls, their minds, their rights... all rights. To embrace the beauty of life and honor life itself.
Purpose, Passion and Pride are our theme words this year, and we do not apologize for choosing these words.
16/17- our theme was Focus. We wanted our students and staff to focus on growth. Not only academic growth, but also personal, social, and emotional growth. To focus on the character traits that help make us all better people. We embraced district wide character education that is founded on being good, decent, productive citizens.
17/18- our theme was Legacy. We wanted our students and staff to live lives in such a way that they were ‘living’ a Legacy that would bring them pride and honor. To help make a positive impact on our world. To live with kindness, integrity, and tolerance. To be honest, respectful, giving, helpful, and to persevere during tough times.
18/19- our theme was Inspire. Our hope was that our students and staff would seek to inspire others and to be inspired. To take the themes of the past two years and really “live out loud”. Using their focus and their legacies that were swaddled in the character traits that make the world a better place.
19/20- our theme is Purpose, Passion and Pride. We should all live with a purpose... we aren’t telling anyone what their purpose is; we just want everyone to live purposefully. Live with passion. Be passionate about your life; your education; your career; your family; your community; your contribution to the world; your beliefs. Thirdly, Live with pride. Be proud of the person you are and the place you have in this world. Have pride in your work ethic, your friendships, your impact on others and the environment. Have pride in your beliefs and your commitment to standing for your beliefs.
Our 19/20 theme is built on the belief that we all have value and worth. The focus we have and the legacies we leave will hopefully inspire the next generations to live with purpose, passion and pride all while protecting their rights and freedoms; being safe from the wars and trials and hate of the world and believing that their individual life matters!
Everyone is quick to judge... most are slow to listen; and the truth of the matter is ... we love our kids and our community.
It is unfortunate that we have been quickly judged without the opportunity to answer any questions. It seems that there is a discriminatory factor occurring against our school district in automatically making threats and accusations without gathering the facts. During the school year, our theme is always taught; explained. Given the time, (school usually starts for us to begin teaching our theme once staff and students are present) we would be proudly teaching our theme of Life’s Value,
Protection of heart, soul, mind, and body: Live with Purpose, Pride and Passion as you Focus on the Legacies that will Inspire future generations and will help to honor and protect life of All People.
Thank you for your interest in understanding the George County School District 19/20 theme.
Respectfully submitted,
Pam Touchard
