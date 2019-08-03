Remembrance begins the healing process after 3 teens drown

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members shed tears and shared hugs Friday, as they paid their respects to three young men who drowned in the Biloxi River Thursday.
Guided by candle light, community members paid their respects to the three young men who lost their lives on Thursday.
Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson, and Eric Smith Jr all left this world too soon, but they all left their mark.
“All three of them were very, very special to our congregation, to our community, especially to their family, friends, their moms and their dads," said Lt. Sonya Smith, Congregational Life Officer. “It goes without being said, our hearts are completely broken. The loss of these three beautiful angels. They had so much life, so much love to give. And because their lives were cut so short, it is absolutely, absolutely devastating.”
Which is why the Salvation Army Kroc Center wanted to take action and provide a place where their loved ones could pay their respects, and attempt to heal.
“Well, it is a chance to retrieve hope from the jaws of sadness and tragedy," said Major Bradley Caldwell Area Commander. “We want a chance for people to be able to come together as soon as possible after this happened. So that they can support each other, seek encouragement, and pursue hope.”
While the vigil gave people the opportunity to mourn together, it also reminded many of the young trio's impact.
“Because of these incredible young boys, I am so thankful that I got an opportunity to serve them, and to get to know them," said Lt. Sonya Smith, Congregational Life Officer. I am a better person because of Travis Roberson, because of Eric Smith, and because of Javonte Johnson.”
