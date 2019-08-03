Kids get 600 free backpacks at Gulfport back-to-school giveaway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Healthy Smiles Family Dentistry hosted its 3rd annual Dr. Christopher Bennett Memorial Back to School Giveaway and Community Health Fair.
Children smiled as they picked up new school supplies at no cost.
“We have bookbags, we have pencils, crayons," said Jakeya Oatis, who will enter 7th grade next week.
The event is held in honor of the late Dr. Christopher Bennett, Dr. Kinyatta Bennett’s husband.
“He passed away almost five years ago, and giving back to the community was a love that both of us shared,” said Bennett, owner of Healthy Smiles Family Dentistry.
Healthy Smiles donated more than 600 backpacks to families. They teamed up with local groups to make the event more dynamic.
“We have the Boys & Girls Club, Black Nurses Rock, Fit Life, Pink Lotus, Epitome Cheveaux and Just for Kids,” Bennett said.
“Her patients and the people that we see in the community also attend the Boys & Girls Club," said Keva Scott, CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. “When we heard about what she was doing, I know that’s been real successful over the past two years. It just made sense for us to pool all our resources together.”
The obstacle course and Fit Life Studio fitness class brought wellness to the forefront. Bennett said that’s her way of guiding kids toward a healthy lifestyle.
“If we’re constantly teaching them and showing them the way, there’s no doubt that when they grow up, they’ll follow that route,” Bennett said.
People from all over showed up to support the cause, from bikers passing through town to local businesses.
“We are one community," Scott said. "It just made sense for all of us to come together.”
