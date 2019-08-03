Hundreds show up for benefit to raise money for local autism center

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of bikers geared up to support autism awareness Saturday in Gautier.
Members of the Pascagoula chapter of the Pistoleros organized a lunchtime silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast Center for Autism in D’Iberville. Just One More and El Patron partnered to host the benefit by selling food plates and drinks, with all proceeds going to the center.
The president of the Pascagoula chapter said this event is very close to his heart.
“My oldest son, he passed away two years ago. He had autism and severe seizures. But I also have a lot of friends, and I have nephews and nieces that actually attend that facility, and other ones around the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Pistolero Reverse.
Several local businesses donated gifts for the silent auction. You can still buy T-shirts from the Pistoleros to support the D’Iberville center here.
