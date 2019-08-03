Hit or miss storms possible today

It’s going to be another hot and humid afternoon! Highs will be near 90 with some hit or miss showers and storms. The heat index will be around 95-100 today. Rain chances decrease tonight with lows in the 70s.
We’ll see some scattered showers and storms on Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be near 90. Rain chances may be lower by the end of the week as high pressure builds in the area. As a result, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.
We’re still watching a tropical wave out in the Atlantic that has a low chance for development in the next five days. It does not look like a threat to South Mississippi at this time.
