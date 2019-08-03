Former Hattiesburg mayor offers condolences to fellow Secretary of State candidate

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many candidates for statewide office in Mississippi are focused on the upcoming primary elections, but one Secretary of State candidate also has family matters on his mind.
Johnny DuPree, a Democratic candidate for Mississippi Secretary of State, offered condolences to fellow candidate Sen. Michael Watson over the recent passing of his mother. DuPree served as mayor of Hattiesburg from 2001-2017.
“We want to express our deepest sympathy to Sen. Michael Watson’s family as they mourn the loss of his mother, Carol Ann Watson. We offer our condolences and prayers of peace and comfort to the Watson family and friends during this difficult time,” Dupree said.
Dupree’s office said his staff will suspend campaign activities in remembrance of Carol Ann Watson until Sunday, Aug. 4.
Dupree will face off against Maryra Hunt in the Democratic primary, while Watson faces Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District Sam Britton for the Republican nomination. Primary elections will be held Aug. 6.
