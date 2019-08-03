A deadly 24 hours on coast roads

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three separate fatal accidents have happened on Harrison County roads in the last 24 hours.
Saturday morning, Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer was at the scene of a fatal wreck on Hwy 53 at Cable Bridge Road. Seven hours earlier, he was at the scene of another fatal accident on Hwy 49 involving a pedestrian.
Friday night, a motorcycle wreck on Hudson Krohn Road in Biloxi cost one person their life. That victim died at the hospital.
None of the victims’ identities have been released at this time. We will update this story as soon as we receive more details.
