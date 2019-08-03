Command change at Gulfport CRTC signifies new beginnings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A change of command at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center marks the potential for new changes and growth.
Col. Joe Reid relinquished command and took group command in Meridian over the 186th Air Refueling Wing. He called it “going back to his home roots.” About 300 people will be under his command.
One of the duties of the 186th will be performing maintenance on the KC-135 refueling aircraft.
In his time as CRTC commander, Reid said he was proudest of seeing the size of the rattlesnake range triple and debut the live virtual concept. More so, he was proud of the people he’s gotten to know.
“It’s the people you work with, those are the ones that mean the most to me," Reid said. "Those are the guys that pulled the rope the hardest. Those are the guys who helped get us to where we are today.”
Lt. Col Berry McCormick assumed command of the CRTC. McCormick is a Mississippi State University graduate and prior to taking command at CRTC, he was the center’s Director of Support. Fellow officers said he has been at this for a very long time, and he knows the people, not only at CRTC but on other bases as well.
“A lot of times good leadership is knowing the people, knowing what they can accomplish and knowing how to challenge them,” said Mississippi Adjutant General Janson Boyles.
McCormick is ready to meet those challenges. During his tenure as commander, he wants to solidify the future and continue to improve airspace in range and instrumentation.
“But what we need are the other instrumentations, the data links, and threat emitters that are required so that 5th generation fighters can get the most out of it and so the guys on the ground can get the most training with those 5th generation fighters,” McCormick said.
Standing on the foundation that has been built at the training center, McCormick is ready to continue the excellence that that the Gulfport CRTC is known for.
McCormick was recently approved for promotion to colonel.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.