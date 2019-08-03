Coast retailers start applying to sell lottery tickets

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, the Mississippi Lottery Commission officially announced Powerball and Mega Millions tickets would be sold in the state, likely starting in first few months of 2020. The announcement came on the same day applications were made available for retailers wanting to sell lottery tickets in their stores.
Manager of Polk’s Drugs in Biloxi Joe Flynt is planning to sell lottery tickets as soon as he can.
“We’re kind of a private establishment here, and we don’t get the exposure like a Walmart usually gets,” Flynt said. “I think the lottery would help business a good bit.”
Just hours after the applications were posted on the Mississippi Lottery Commission’s website, Flynt was already looking over the requirements.
“It’s about like applying for anything else with a government agency,” Flynt said. “They’ll need names, addresses and I’m sure they’ll do some kind of background check.”
In Gulfport, owner of AKL Mart Alex Lawson was also eager to get his application going.
“I read the information about it, how you have to get bonded and how you have to obtain the equipment,” Lawson said.
Before making room for the lottery selling equipment, Flynt has a few more questions that need to be answered.
“We’re waiting to see what the rules would be regarding what you can and can’t do,” Flynt said. “Once I get a better grasp on that, we’ll look at those kind of things.”
The first scratch off tickets in Mississippi are scheduled to go on sale Dec. 1. Both Lawson and Flynt hope to be good to go by then.
“I’ll be interested to see how quickly they can get things moving between now and December,” Flynt said. “I know they want to go ahead and start selling tickets, but with government involved usually it takes a little while.”
Tickets will primarily be sold in convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, grocery stores, tobacco/beer stores, as well as a variety of other types of retail businesses. Licensed casinos are also applicable.
