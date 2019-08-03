Census employees to begin field operations in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We are less than a year until the 2020 United States census, and that means you might start seeing some unfamiliar faces in your neighborhood.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page warning residents that census bureau employees will be more visible in the community beginning Aug. 4.
However, there is a way to identify census employees apart from imposters. Census employees will have an official identification card with the employee’s name, picture and an expiration date.
“Be advised field staff will be knocking on doors to confirm addresses and gather information,” the post read.
The 2020 U.S. Census will be held on April 1, 2020.
