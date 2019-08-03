Benefit fish fry helps pay local man’s medical bills

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is halfway through treatment for prostate cancer. On Saturday, the community rallied around him to help raise money to offset some of his medical bills.
“Oh it’s wonderful. It’s, I wasn’t expecting it to be honest with you," said Terry Franklin.
A little more than two months ago, Franklin was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“It started back in 2017. I wound up in the hospital due to blood clots. Then I wound up back in there after that due to internal bleeding. This came about two years later," he said.
Surrounded by family and friends, they wanted to help.
“When I found out about this, I said something’s got to be done because they need the extra help with medical bills," added family friend Tina Hamm.
Just Past Midnight donated their talents to a benefit fish fry held at Franklin’s very own bar, Sweets Lounge. It was a chance for so many who love Franklin to show their support.
“My heart is just overwhelmed because you don’t realize how much people care," said Franklin’s wife Debbie.
“It’s a scary thing to have a life threatening illness fall on your parents, and it’s something you’re never ready for," their son said.
Franklin is thankful to have his family by his side, including his extended family at the bar. He remains positive as he enters his last half of treatments.
“I’ve been through 20 treatments already. I have approximately 19 more to go," he said.
You can always donate to Terry’s treatments at Sweets Lounge in Ocean Springs.
