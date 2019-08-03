Bay High remembers star athlete who died of cancer

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday evening, Bay High School honored the life Ayanna Singleton, a star athlete and recent graduate who died of cancer.
“Her name means beautiful flower and she just brought that kind of delight everywhere she went," said Maurice Singleton III, Ayanna’s father.
Ayanna Singleton died on July 25 after an 18-month battle with cancer.
“She went into remission and developed a second type,” said Bay High Principal Amy Coyne.
“You can’t do it alone, you need a village, as you see we had a great big village," said Maurice Singleton II.
Bay High hosted a lantern and balloon release in her honor. The space was filled with mint green, her favorite color.
Ayanna is known to her loved ones as Yaya. She graduated in Bay High School’s Class of 2019. The love from her fellow Tigers overflowed at the school’s intimate reception.
“She was an amazing student, she was a scholar athlete, she would play volleyball and soccer," Coyne described. "She would … my best guess would be playing college soccer if she hadn’t gotten sick in the middle of her junior year.”
Her family says her personality was unmatched. “Her favorite words were ‘thank you, sweetie. I love you, sweetie,’" said her mother, Kristi Bell.
Kristian Lyons, her older sister, said, “She always laughed, she was full of joy and happy spirits, she was literally your sunshine on a cloudy day.”
The family says now is the time to cry and think of Ayanna, but for the beauty of her young life.
“She needs to be remembered for that beautiful flower, that strong fighting spirit, and that beautiful smile on her face," said Bell.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.