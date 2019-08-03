Amateur radio operators practice for emergencies

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Amateur radio operators with the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center made sure they’re prepared for the worst.
They participated Saturday in an annual disaster drill. The simulated disaster scenario was an earthquake on the New Madrid Fault that caused major damage in several states.
The drill gives HAM radio operators the opportunity to test equipment and practice should a real disaster happen.
HAM radio can provide backup communication during states of emergency, even when all other lines of communication fail.
“We’ll make something work someway. We can pull pieces together when we have to, which is what we had to do during Hurricane Katrina. And amateur radio is known as when all else fails, we still get through,” said Tom Hammack, Harrison County Emergency HAM radio coordinator.
Saturday’s drill was 12 hours long.
