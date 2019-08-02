WATCH: Longhorn escapes cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs

August 2, 2019 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 5:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday turned into a cattle chase.

A longhorn steer took a wrong turn and escaped from a cattle drive in the city’s downtown at about noon MT.

A couple of cowboys jumped into action as bystanders jumped out of the way.

Amber Keller took video as the cowboys roped the steer after it went into a building where she works and came back out.

Some people tried to close the doors on the steer, but eventually opened them as a header and heeler made quick work to wrangle the animal.

