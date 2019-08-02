Swimmers don’t fear Dedeaux Park despite drownings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The tragic drownings of three teenagers on Thursday are weighing heavily on the minds of many, including those who love Dedeaux Park, but it hasn’t stopped them from coming back.
Stephen Sandoz has been coming to Dedeaux Park for years, and despite a long history of tragedy here, he knows how to play it safe.
“I mean, anywhere you go swimming there’s bound to be potential safety issues,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being careful while you are out here and knowing the way the river is.”
The drownings of Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson and Eric Smith Jr. happened in a deep drop off near the bend of the river.
That’s an area that he avoids.
“If you don’t know that’s there and it catches you - that current can catch you really quick, so I try to stay away from that when I’m here. I mean, whenever you are swimming, the rules are to tread carefully, right? Because you never know what’s under the water," he said.
Libby Sandoz has been planning this visit for about a week, and she said the accident was a good reminder to be cautious.
“Today, especially, we have the floaties for the kids, and we’re definitely going to staying shallow and not taking any risks today,” she said.
She added that safety is everyone’s responsibility.
“I do think that warning signs could be good for those who aren’t familiar with this location, but I definitely think that the people who come here, it’s their responsibility to know what they are getting into," Sandoz said.
That’s a good lesson for all ages. Lawson Jordan said he didn’t find out about the drownings until Friday morning.
“I felt very shocked,” he said.
However, he also felt safe in the water.
“Because I know the place and I know not to get into the deep area," he said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.