Scattered thunderstorms today, even south of I-10 for a change

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday. Today’s high temperature may only warm into the upper 80s. Main timing for rain today will be this afternoon and evening between Noon and 5pm. Unlike the last several days, even locations south of I-10 like Gulfport and Biloxi stand a decent chance at seeing downpours according to the latest computer model information. Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into the weekend with a few hit-or-miss showers possible next week too. In the tropics, we are now only watching one tropical wave in the Atlantic about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cape Verde Islands. It has a medium chance to become a depression or a storm by next week. It does not pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf at this time but this is the time of year when we pay attention to the tropics as we move into the busiest time of year for tropical activity in the months of August and September. Please check for updates to the tropical outlook for any possible changes this week.