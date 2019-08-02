Pascagoula man sent to federal prison for selling meth across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison this week for bringing large amounts of meth back to South Mississippi from Houston.
Tyron Nelson, 35, was sentenced to 128 months for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday in an U.S. Southern District of Mississippi courtroom by Judge Louis Guirola Jr.
While executing a search warrant at Nelson's home on March 2, 2016, DEA agents seized 902 grams of meth, 27 grams of cocaine, MDMA, and 117 pounds of marijuana.
Further investigation revealed that Nelson traveled to Houston in March 2017 and purchased a kilo of meth. Prosecutors say he brought it back to Pascagoula, where he distributed it. The man who sold the meth to Nelson in Houston was later arrested by federal authorities and confirmed that information to investigators.
As they continued to investigate, authorities learned that Nelson had sold multiple kilo in December 2017 in Gulfport and New Orleans. He was arrested again at a Gulfport home, where DEA agents say they found $160,000 hidden in the attic. According to prosecutors, Nelson admitted that part of the money was obtained from illegally selling narcotics.
*A photo of the suspect was not made available to us by authorities. If one is obtained, we will update this story with it.*
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.