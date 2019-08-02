Coast casinos celebrate 1-year anniversary of legalized sports gaming

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the first legal sports bet in Mississippi.
The Beau Rivage hosted a celebration at the site of that first bet a year ago in the casino’s newly expanded and renovated multimillion dollar sports book area.
Executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission Allen Godfrey calls sports gaming a success for the state and said it has even exceeded his expectations.
“Gross gaming revenue is up for the year over year. That hasn’t happened in a long time,” Godfrey said. “People are renovating sports books that aren’t even a year old, and that requires money and publicly traded companies. It means more jobs on the Coast. Overall I think the gross gaming revenue is up, which has created more tax revenue and that’s all positive.”
The anniversary celebration event brought out local officials and even celebrities like sports handicapping guru Danny Sheridan.
“This is like Vegas, and I never thought I would see this in my life,” Sheridan said. “The interest has always been there. Mississippi and Alabama are the largest illegal sports betting states in the country per capita, especially for football, and now it’s legal here.”
Along with Sheridan, former Saints players Deuce McAllister and Bobby Hebert were also in attendance.
