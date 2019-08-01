WLOX Editorial: Vote Tuesday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Election advertising in Mississippi is at its peak. Plenty of candidates want your vote for governor, for all the state constitutional offices, for state legislative offices and supervisors and constables and judges and more. They are asking on TV and radio, with yard signs and many are knocking on doors.
All that effort should lead us to believe the August 6th primary elections are pretty important. We think they are important. The people who end up with all those elected jobs make all kinds of decisions about public policy and how to spend our tax dollars.
We hope you think it’s important also, important enough that your vote will be among those counted next Tuesday night. Not a vote that was not cast and never counted. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
