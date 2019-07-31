What to do in latest Capital One data breach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Capital One announced 106 million people in the U.S. and Canada had their information compromised Monday (July 29), and some say they’re resigned after what seems to be a series of hacks recently.
“My name is on their accounts, and I didn’t know about the Capital One breach, so I’m going to go and investigate on it,” Denise Auguillard said.
According to the bank, 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were affected.
"They said they were going to notify people as soon as possible. As of yet, I've had no notification," Melinda Osborne said.
CPA Kemberley Washington said there are some actions that can be taken, like getting credit monitoring.
“I would download a copy of my credit report at annualcreditreport.com and I would just review to make certain there hasn’t been any activity that you did not authorize,” Washington said.
Another step of protection is freezing credit.
“What a freeze is, it just makes certain that there’s no new credit activity that would be allowed or authorized on your report,” Washington said.
She said Capital One consumers can also call fraud alert.
"If someone tries to apply for credit within your name, then what they'll do is they'll actually contact you first, and then you have to give permission," Washington said.
This comes almost a week after Equifax announced a settlement for its breach back in 2017.
“I was one of the compromised, so I put in a claim for the Equifax, but now I have to go look at the capital one,” Auguillard said.
Whether it’s Mariott, Target or Home Depot, consumers said if they’re not impacted by one breach, it could be the next.
"I used to be really concerned about it, but I've realized that there's really nothing I could do about it. Unless something happens, then I'll take action and do whatever I need to do," Osborne said.
"Something could be done out of the state, and then until it's really has become a problem, then you get notified of something going on. So, how do we get this under control? Because it's happening very frequently," Auguillard said.
According to Capital One’s website, those affected will be notified, and the company will make free credit monitoring and identity protection to everyone involved.
