Slightly better rain chance today; some may still stay rain-free all day

Summer heat with hit-or-miss thunderstorms on the way for Thursday. Today’s high temperature will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. If it rains at all today in coastal Mississippi, it will mainly be this afternoon between 1pm and 7pm. The best rain chances in coastal Mississippi today will generally be along and north of I-10 according to the latest computer model information. So that means today’s best rain chances in coastal Mississippi will be for communities like Poplarville, Picayune, Diamondhead, Kiln, Saucier, Wiggins, Perkinston, Lucedale, and Vancleave. Expect slightly lower chances for rain on Friday and Saturday. In the tropics, we continue to watch two Atlantic tropical waves that may become depressions or storms by early next week. Neither pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf at this time but this is the time of year when we pay attention to the tropics as we move into the busiest time of year for tropical activity in the months of August and September. Please check for updates to the tropical outlook for any possible changes this week.