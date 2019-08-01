PGSD hosts annual convocation for educators

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of educators climbed on buses Thursday morning, headed to Pascagoula High School for the annual convocation. It was a chance for them to get pumped about the upcoming school year.
From the moment they stepped off the buses, they were greeted with smiling faces and accessories for a fun-filled morning of dancing and singing. Employees within the Pascagoula-Gautier School District are moving and grooving into the school year.
“It’s a really good time. Everyone gets to be a little loose before the school year starts because when they leave here, they’ll go into very technical meetings and things like that," said Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, who served as the emcee.
This year’s theme was “Be The Light.”
“We get to see people that we don’t get to see normally with the other schools. It’s a real hyped up situation. We really get focused on our theme for the year," said PHS social studies teacher Westley Green.
“It helps you get motivated back into the groove,” added Mary Wells, who works in the Transportation Department. “It is really great. We have a really good time.”
“It’s to say thank you to everyone for everything that they have accomplished because across the district, there are so many moving parts from our maintenance department, child nutrition, teachers, children," Rodolfich said. "We just want to make sure that everyone gets their recognition for what they’ve accomplished.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.