Near-normal July. August may be warmer.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Overall, July 2019 brought near-normal temperatures and near-normal rainfall to the Gulfport area and much of South Mississippi.
Gulfport had an average temperature of 83.2 degrees, making last month its 7th warmest July of the last 20 years. Biloxi had an average temperature of 82.4 degrees, making last month its 47th warmest July of the last 126 years.
So far this summer season in coastal Mississippi has been warmer than normal overall when you factor in June. This actually follows a warmer-than-normal winter & spring season earlier this year.
As far as rainfall went, just over six inches of rainfall were reported in Gulfport last month. This was only one inch below normal.
The climate outlook calls for August to also be warmer than normal overall in our Gulf Coast region.
August is Meteorological Summer’s final month. Meteorological Summer is defined as June, July, and August for record-keeping purposes.
Next month, September, will be the first month of the three-month period known as Meteorological Fall. The first official day of the fall season will occur in September on the 23rd.
