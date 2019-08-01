Keesler AFB, contractor addressing base housing problems

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base and the contractor in charge of base housing are making progress on solving problems residents have experienced there.
Keesler held a pair of meetings this week with every resident of base housing to address concerns raised by a survey.
That survey came after a 2018 Senate committee hearing that included testimony from Crystal Cornwall, a former resident at Keesler, and a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Hunt Companies, the contractor that manages Keesler housing. Cornwall went on to found the nonprofit Safe Military Housing Initiative.
When he first became involved in the housing problems at Keesler, Col. Paul Fidler said there were “very high emotions” at meetings on the issue.
He said this week’s meetings showed a positive change.
“The pulse I got from these recent two meetings was much better,” Fidler said. “I think that process is starting to take effect, and our goal with all of that is A) We resolved their issues in a very timely manner, and B) We start to rebuild that trust.”
Fidler said poor communication among all the players in base housing, from the residents to the local command to the contractor, led to the problems that centered on recurring mold issues that residents said Hunt was not correcting properly.
Hunt now has a Moisture Remediation Plan in place that is being overseen by the 81st Mission Support Group to make sure they are meeting residents’ needs.
Fidler also said they assured residents at the meetings that there would be no reprisals to anyone who complained.
There are 1,188 residential housing units for Keesler. One is on base, three are in Biloxi and one is in Gautier.
Fidler said a turnover rate of 20-30% every year creates a problem with new residents not knowing how to submit a maintenance request. The meetings, he hopes, will help eliminate that problem.
Fidler said the survey results and meetings will help solve all housing issues, not just those related to mold.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.