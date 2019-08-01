Gulfport man pleads guilty to transporting child pornography

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jesse Allen Nichols, 37, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. to transporting images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Jere T. Miles, Special Agent in Charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.
“Dealing in sexually explicit videos of children in despicable," Hurst said. “I appreciate the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, our Homeland Security agents, trial attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice and our prosecutors for putting an end to this criminal’s evil trade. We will continue to work with our government and private sector partners to make sure all these types of deviants are brought to justice.”
In February 2018, Nichols transported images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to “Dropbox,” an online storage medium, which resulted in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issuing a CyperTipline Report to authorities at Homeland Security Investigations containing at least 56 videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Further investigation revealed the email and user name of Nichols and it was determined that Nichols’ cell phone was used in transporting the images of the minors.
Nichols was indicted on Dec. 12, 2018. When arrested on the indictment, Nichols admitted to the use of his cellular telephone to access various social media platforms and online storage mediums. He affirmed the use of his cellular telephone and the email identified in the CyberTipline Report, and that through such access on his cellular device he stored images and videos of child pornography.
Nichols will be sentenced by Judge Guirola on Nov. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Gulfport. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
