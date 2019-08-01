Backstage at WATP’s ‘Xanadu’ at the Mary C.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Grab your roller skates and get ready to step back in time to the ’80s in all of its disco glory. The Walter Anderson Theater Project’s production of “Xanadu” opens this weekend, and we take you backstage to dress rehearsal for a preview.
“Xanadu” follows the journey of a magical Greek muse, who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. Nicolette Sigur plays Kira.
Kira is on a quest to inspire struggling artist, Sonny, to create the first Roller Disco. The story line creates some unique challenges for the performers, like Cody Austin Breland, who pays Sonny.
“Definitely hasn’t been easy because I had to learn to skate from scratch,” Breland said.
However, he said the music in the show makes the balancing act all worthwhile.
The setting for the show is 1980, the same year the film version opened.
It's a moment in time director Rafe O'Neal remembers well.
“My mother took me to see the movie because I was a big Olivia Newton-John fan after seeing ‘Grease.’ So we went opening night in Washington D.C. I saw the movie, and I knew one day I would direct it on stage," O’Neal said.
That dream has finally come true, 39 years later at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.
When Kira falls into forbidden love with Sonny, chaos abounds.
O’Neal said the show will keep audiences in stitches and the chart-topping tunes will keep their feet tapping.
“At its heart it’s a love story, but it’s also a bit of the clash of the titans. It’s a pop musical, so you’ll know almost every song in the show. It’s a fantasy, it’s a bunch of different things all rolled into one," he said.
Don’t miss “Xanadu," opening Aug. 2 and running for two consecutive weekends.
