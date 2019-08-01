Authorities confirm two bodies found in drowning incident, searching for third

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a report of a drowning in Gulfport Thursday afternoon.
Details are limited at this time, but Gulfport police confirmed officials are on the scene of River Road near Dedeaux Park.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer has also been sent to the scene. Authorities confirmed two bodies have been found, and they are still searching for a third.
We will update this report as more details are made available.
