Authorities confirm two bodies found in drowning incident, searching for third
Authorities are responding to a report of a possible drowning in Gulfport Thursday afternoon. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | August 1, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 6:06 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a report of a drowning in Gulfport Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but Gulfport police confirmed officials are on the scene of River Road near Dedeaux Park.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer has also been sent to the scene. Authorities confirmed two bodies have been found, and they are still searching for a third.

Divers search for 3 teenage boys in the Biloxi River (Gulfport)

Posted by Joyce Philippe WLOX on Thursday, August 1, 2019

We will update this report as more details are made available.

