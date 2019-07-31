Tenn. man admits to shooting friend outside Ocean Springs hotel, robbing him, and fleeing

“Because of this senseless act of violence, a man lost his life and a family lost a loved one," said assistant district attorney George Huffman. "This defendant murdered a man that he had known for years for the little bit of money in his pocket. I hope that the victim’s family can find some amount of peace given this defendant’s life sentence. I commend the quick and diligent work of the Ocean Springs Police Department and the US Marshalls Task Force ensuring that justice was served.”