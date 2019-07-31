Tenn. man admits to shooting friend outside Ocean Springs hotel, robbing him, and fleeing

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Tennessee man admitted this week to shooting his friend in the back of the head and robbing him outside a Ocean Springs hotel.
Nicky Johns, 39, admitted Monday in a Jackson County courtroom to shooting 37-year-old Christopher Rochelle on Sept. 4, 2017, outside the Travelodge Hotel on Highway 90. Rochelle was found dead in the parking lot shortly after with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Johns, the victim, and another woman traveled to South Mississippi together from Tennessee and had been up days doing drugs before the murder.
Surveillance video from the hotel’s parking lot showed Rochelle driving up in a blue car just before the shooting. Johns and the woman were also in the vehicle. As the woman ran from the car, Johns said he shot Rochelle in the head then dragged the victim’s body from the driver’s seat.
Johns told police he then went through Rochelle’s pockets and drove away in the victim’s car. After dropping the woman off at a nearby gas station, Johns fled the state.
Still driving the victim’s car three days later, Johns led authorities on a police chase along I-10 in Louisiana. U.S. Marshals arrested Johns shortly after the pursuit, saying he got out of the car and tried to hide in a garbage can to evade capture.
Johns appeared before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Jackson this week in Pascagoula, pleading guilty to killing Rochelle. Judge Jackson sentenced him to serve life in prison, along with court costs and a $1,500 fine.
“This defendant took the life of his friend out of pure greed," said district attorney Angel Meyers McIlrath. "On September 4, 2017, he demonstrated that he valued money more than human life. Because of his actions, this defendant will spend the rest of his life behind bars. This sentence should serve as a reminder that this office will remain steadfast in its pursuit to bring violent criminals to justice.”
“Because of this senseless act of violence, a man lost his life and a family lost a loved one," said assistant district attorney George Huffman. "This defendant murdered a man that he had known for years for the little bit of money in his pocket. I hope that the victim’s family can find some amount of peace given this defendant’s life sentence. I commend the quick and diligent work of the Ocean Springs Police Department and the US Marshalls Task Force ensuring that justice was served.”
