Shuckers outslugged by Generals in 5-3 Defeat

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers (64-44, 23-15 2nd Half) and Jackson Generals (60-46, 21-15) slugged their way through nine innings before Jackson ultimately prevailed 5-3 on Tuesday night at MGM Park. The win gives the Generals a series win over the Shuckers, the first series the Shuckers have dropped in the month of July.
Biloxi opened the scoring in the first when Corey Ray singled to start the inning and swiped second. Dillon Thomas drove in Ray with an opposite-field double, putting the Shuckers up 1-0. RHP Josh Green (W, 1-1) settled into a groove after the second inning, retiring 13 straight batters from the second through the sixth.
After hitting just one home run in the first three games against Biloxi, the Generals used the longball against theShuckers on Tuesday night, starting with a solo home run from Pavin Smith in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. RHP Alec Bettinger (L, 5-6) worked into the sixth but allowed a solo home run to Daulton Varsho with one out, his 12thof the season, to put the Generals in front 2-1. Jamie Westbrook dumped a double inside the right-field line and two batters later, Drew Ellis knocked his 12th home run of the season to add to Jackson’s lead.
The Shuckers finally got to Green again in the seventh. Weston Wilson doubled off the base of the left-field wall and Jake Gatewood hammered a two-run homer off the centerfield batters’ eye, his 10th homer of the season, to bring Biloxi within a run at 4-3. The next three Shuckers batters hit the ball hard but all three were tracked down in the outfield to end a rally against the Generals starter. RHP West Tunnel (H, 2) allowed a two-out single to Ray in the eighth, but theShuckers centerfielder was caught trying to steal second for the last out in the frame.
Jackson added a run in the ninth when Smith doubled, Ellis walked, and Jazz Chisolm walked to load the bases with no outs against RHP Nate Griep. Ramon Hernandez hit a sac fly to center, scoring Smith to from third to cushion the Generals advantage at 5-3. LHP Miguel Aguilar (S, 2) issued a two-out walk to Gatewood in the bottom of the ninth but induced a groundout from pinch-hitter Patrick Leonard to end the ballgame.
Biloxi concludes their five-game series with the Generals on Wednesday night at MGM Park. The Shuckers are scheduled to throw RHP Dylan File (6-1, 3.15) opposite Jackson RHP Bo Takahashi (7-4, 3.83) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.