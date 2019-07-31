Hot for all. Rain for only a few.

For today, expect typical summer heat with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index in the upper 90s. There may be a few spotty thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon hours. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible with any stronger storms. A few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day into the weekend with no significant change in our summerlike temperature pattern. In the tropics, we continue to watch two tropical waves that may become depressions or storms this week. Neither pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf at this time but this is the time of year when we pay attention to the tropics as we move into the busiest time of year for tropical activity in the months of August and September. Please check for updates to the tropical outlook for any possible changes this week.