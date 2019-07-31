Harrison County courthouse gets much needed attention

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been in Gulfport’s Harrison County Courthouse, you might notice something different. After 42 years, the building’s interior walls are getting a fresh coat of paint, new flooring is going down and minor renovations are starting to take place.
Because the flooring has been in place since 1977, county officials said that it was beginning to become a safety hazard.
“We’re replacing all of the tile on the bottom floor. The tile, the brown tile, has been there since 1977. A lot of it, some of it was becoming displaced and could become a potential safety hazard," said Harrison County Board of Supervisors Public Information Officer Jeff Clark. “And, they also re-did the board room so that it would match the aesthetic of the Biloxi boardroom. The walls were beige, sort of going along with the 1977 aesthetic."
The money for these renovations was set aside by the Board of Supervisors in the 2019 budget.
“The budget for the flooring was about $150,000,” Clark said. The rest of the work was completed in-house. “Our outside building and grounds department did some painting and did some minor renovations here.”
Because the justice court across the street is still relatively new, there are no current plans to replace the building.
“You know, right now we’re just renovating what we have and just making it look nicer," Clark told WLOX.
