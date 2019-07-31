Handsboro Square shopping plaza still growing despite departure of Rouses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While the departure of Rouses left a big retail hole at its former location in Handsboro Square in Gulfport, it’s nothing the plaza hasn’t had to recover from. For years, it remained largely unoccupied after Kmart closed.
Action Properties bought the entire strip back in early 2018. It is the company’s first venture on the Gulf Coast. It specializes in purchasing big properties, subdividing them and leasing to national retailers.
“There’s really not a challenge because there’s enough retail interest to be able to fill them up,” said Greg Winford of Action Properties.
He added that there is good reason to invest at this location.
“This is a very good market,” he said. “And Cowan and Pass Road is a great interchange for retail. So, this is a great area for retail."
Club 4 Fitness, which was the first to develop in part of the old Kmart site, knew this was a good spot to be.
“This strip that we’re in, the place where we’re at, we’re in a good spot. It brings in a lot of traffic,” said general manager Kalah Ladner.
Mc Beauty has been open for about three months now, and so far, so good.
“It’s been great,” said business partner Emad Eid. “It’s been beautiful, and the community has been so welcoming. It’s really nice. The population is good. Demographics are good, and it’s slowly developing back to what it used to be.”
The more business growth, the better for sales representative Mesha Shelton.
“By growing, our business should grow too because people going in and out of the other businesses might see us and need something for their hair,” she said.
Two more businesses are about to open in the plaza - the national discount store Ollie’s and a Cajun Restaurant, Sea Star - that will to join several other long-time businesses.
That’s good news for Irene Ware, a long-time resident in the area.
“Yeah, because it’s more convenient,” she said. “It’s good. It’s wonderful. Because I love coming out this way.”
In addition, there are two sites within the parking area that have been approved by the city for purchased and development by new retailers.
One of them is under contract and should be closing the deal in the next 60 days.
