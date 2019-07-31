Former interim police chief settles with Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis will pay an undisclosed amount of money to the former interim police chief who sued the city after being fired. Matt Issman served as interim chief from January 2017 until he was fired in September 2017.
A settlement notice was filed in U.S. District Court this morning, following settlement conference held on Tuesday. No financial terms were disclosed.
Issman told WLOX News he’s glad the case is resolved, but would not say how much the city will pay him.
"All I can say is there was a monetary settlement, but I can’t go into the amount because I've agreed to a non-disclosure of the amount," Issman said.
Issman’s lawsuit asked for actual damages including lost wages, past and future, and punitive damages for mental anguish and emotional distress. WLOX News has filed a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act to find out the settlement details from the city.
Issman said he believes citizens of Bay St. Louis should know how much money the city had to pay to settle case.
"As far as I’m concerned, it’s pubic money and it should be disclosed at some point. It’s my opinion if a government pays a settlement, it’s in the public interest to know how their government is spending money."
City Attorney Heather Smith told WLOX News the settlement will be paid by the city’s liability insurance at no additional cost to the taxpayers, but gave no further details on the terms of the agreement.
Issman spent 45 years in law enforcement. He’s currently working as a government contractor at the federal courthouse in Gulfport.
