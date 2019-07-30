WATCH LIVE at 7pm: Gulf Coast Idol Finals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tonight we'll learn which talented singer from South Mississippi will earn the chance of a lifetime to audition directly for the executive producers of American Idol.
For the last two weeks, we’ve been holding open auditions at the IP Resort in Biloxi. Our judges narrowed the field, and tonight we’ll get to hear those finalists singing their hearts out.
You can attend the live show for free beginning at 7pm inside Studio A at IP Resort in Biloxi. If you can’t get to the theater, you’ll also be able to watch all the performances and backstage interviews live on WLOX.com.
At the end of the night, one Gulf Coast Idol will be selected and given a silver ticket to audition for the hit ABC reality show, as well as a $2,500 cash prize.
A “Fan Favorite” will then be chosen from the remaining finalists, determined by an online vote we’ve been holding all week on GulfCoastWeekend.com. That winner will receive a $2,500 prize from the IP Resort and Spa.
