Summertime weather continues... watching the tropics

We had a few showers and storms today, but the rain will diminish overnight. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the lower 70s.
We’ll be hot and humid tomorrow with highs near 90. The heat index may reach 95-100. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see sunshine. Pop up showers and storms will be possible through the weekend with highs near 90.
In the tropics, we’re still watching two waves that have a low chance for development. A wave near Puerto Rico is expected to move northwest into the Bahamas in the next five days. Conditions are only slightly favorable for a tropical system to form. We’re also watching another wave in the Eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of becoming a tropical system by the weekend. At this time, neither are a threat to South Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.