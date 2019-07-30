Shuckers’ Cody Ponce Traded to Pittsburgh Pirates

Ponce, a second-round pick by the Brewers in 2015 out of Cal Poly Pamona, was traded to the Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon in exchange for Pirates RHP Jordan Lyles. Over 27 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Ponce worked a 1-3 record and 3.29 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks over 38.1 innings. The 25-year-old Ponce joined the Shuckers for the first time in August of 2017 and also spent the entire 2018 campaign in Biloxi.