Shuckers’ Cody Ponce Traded to Pittsburgh Pirates

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Biloxi Shuckers RHP Cody Ponce has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday. Additionally, RHP Marcos Diplan has been designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Ponce, a second-round pick by the Brewers in 2015 out of Cal Poly Pamona, was traded to the Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon in exchange for Pirates RHP Jordan Lyles. Over 27 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Ponce worked a 1-3 record and 3.29 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks over 38.1 innings. The 25-year-old Ponce joined the Shuckers for the first time in August of 2017 and also spent the entire 2018 campaign in Biloxi.
Along with Monday’s trade, RHP Marcos Diplan was designated for assignment. Diplan has made 30 appearances with five starts this year for the Shuckers with a 3-4 record and 4.99 ERA. Diplan, a 22-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, was acquired by the Brewers via trade from the Texas Rangers in January of 2015 and was a member of the Brewers 40-man roster prior to today’s transaction.
Following Monday’s moves, the Shuckers roster sits at 23 active players with one player on the injured list. There is no corresponding roster move for Biloxi at this time.