Reeves holds lead over Waller in latest Mason-Dixon poll; still short of 50% needed to avoid runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest Mason-Dixon poll shows Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves leads former State Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller by 10 points with a week left before Mississippi’s Republican gubernatorial primary election.
While Reeves does hold a lead, he is still currently short of the 50% threshold he needs to avoid a run-off.
Statewide, 41% of likely Republican primary voters support Reeves and 31% back Waller, but third-place candidate Robert Foster is drawing 13% of the vote.
Fifteen percent of voters are still undecided.
Waller is running only slightly behind Reeves among women (37%-35%) and older voters (38%-35%), but Reeves builds his lead as a result of his strong margins among men (45%-27%) and voters under 50 (46%-24%)
This poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida from July 24 through July 27, 2019. A total of 500 likely Republican primary voters in Mississippi voters were interviewed statewide by telephone.
The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points.
