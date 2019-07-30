Pascagoula High ready to welcome students back with new school improvements

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The first day back to school is right around the corner for many students. For students at Pascagoula High School, that means some big changes and new improvements when they head back in the classroom this fall.
Construction is noticeable inside and outside. The entire roof has been replaced and they’ve renovated the renovated gym with new bleachers and floors.
In the Career and College Technical Institute, new restrooms are being finished downstairs, as well as a brand new welding lab built thanks to a partnership with Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“Just really cool projects for our kids,” said Wayne Rodolfich, superintendent for Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
The school district is trying to match the equipment that the students will use when they go into the workforce.
“When you’re building a college and career academy concept, putting the right tools in the hands of students so that they can adapt to the workplace whenever they leave our schools,” said Rodolfich.
About six months from now - around December or January - the new performing arts center will be complete.
“It’s going to give this whole region something that they haven’t had,” said Rodolfich. ”You’ll be able to do motion pictures there, you’re going to be able to have dance recitals, and concerts there."
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District has one of the highest number of vocational offerings in the state.
"It can range form 18 to 20 at any given time,” said Rodolfich.
Roldolfich says his district is making the facilities better so the students can perform better academically, artistically, athletically, and in whatever career field they choose after graduation.
The first day back to school for the Pascagoula-Gautier School district is August 7.
