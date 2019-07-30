Hot with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms

It’s a nice start to Tuesday with comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s in many locations. Expect generally typical summer weather today with highs near 90 degrees and a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. The best chances for rain in coastal Mississippi today will be between Hwy 49 and the Louisiana state line in locations like Picayune, Diamondhead, Waveland, Bay St. Louis, Saucier, Pass Christian, Long Beach, and Gulfport. The lowest chances for rain today will generally be closer to the Alabama line in locations like Pascagoula. Spotty thunderstorms and summer heat on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. And a few hit-or-miss showers possible into the weekend. In the tropics, we continue to watch two tropical waves that may become depressions or storms this week. Neither pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf at this time but this is the time of year when we pay attention to the tropics as we move into the busiest time of year for tropical activity in the months of August and September. Please check for updates to the tropical outlook for any possible changes this week.