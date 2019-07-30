Generals hand Shuckers second loss in a row Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Jackson Generals (59-46, 20-15 2nd Half) scored five unanswered runs in the middle innings to top the Biloxi Shuckers (64-33, 23-14) 5-1 on Monday night at MGM Park. The loss is the first time in the month of July the Shuckers have lost back-to-back games.
RHP Drew Rasmussen tossed three scoreless innings in his start for the Shuckers, allowing just two hits and striking out one. The righty handed the ball to RHP Johan Belisario (L, 8-1), who took over in the fourth and worked around a two-out walk.
Biloxi appeared to take the lead in the fourth inning against RHP Emilio Vargas (W, 2-3). Bruce Caldwell drew a one-out walk and Dillon Thomas smashed a ground-rule double over the right-field wall to put two men in scoring position. Jake Gatewood lifted a ball to centerfield that allowed Caldwell to score, but on an appeal throw to third, Caldwell was ruled out, negating the run and keeping the Shuckers scoreless heading to the fifth.
In the top of the fifth, Jackson took the lead on a bases-clearing double by Jamie Westbrook. The Generals applied more pressure in the sixth when Drew Ellis worked a lead-off walk and Jazz Chisolm legged out an infield single, giving Jackson two baserunners with no outs. On the next pitch, Mark Karaviotis hit a ball over the left-field foul pole that was initially ruled a three-run homer. Belisario was ejected arguing that the ball was actually foul, and after a conversation, the umpires changed the decision on the field to a foul ball. After the controversy was sorted out, play was delayed when one of the light poles shut off in the stadium. LHP Daniel Brown came on in relief when play resumed and struck out back-to-back batters before Ramon Hernandez came off the bench and hit an opposite-field double to right, putting Jackson in front 5-0.
RHP Kevin McCanna (H, 1) pitched three scoreless innings for Jackson and allowed two hits. The Shuckers got on the board in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single from Thomas, but former Shucker RHP Damien Magnifico finished the game for the Generals, allowing just the one run in his one inning of work.
Biloxi continues their five-game series against Jackson on Tuesday night at MGM Park. Coming off the second complete game of his career, RHP Alec Bettinger (5-5, 3.89) will toe the slab for the Shuckers opposite Generals RHP Josh Green (0-1, 2.77).