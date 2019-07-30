Generals hand Shuckers second loss in a row Monday

In the top of the fifth, Jackson took the lead on a bases-clearing double by Jamie Westbrook. The Generals applied more pressure in the sixth when Drew Ellis worked a lead-off walk and Jazz Chisolm legged out an infield single, giving Jackson two baserunners with no outs. On the next pitch, Mark Karaviotis hit a ball over the left-field foul pole that was initially ruled a three-run homer. Belisario was ejected arguing that the ball was actually foul, and after a conversation, the umpires changed the decision on the field to a foul ball. After the controversy was sorted out, play was delayed when one of the light poles shut off in the stadium. LHP Daniel Brown came on in relief when play resumed and struck out back-to-back batters before Ramon Hernandez came off the bench and hit an opposite-field double to right, putting Jackson in front 5-0.