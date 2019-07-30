Bay St. Louis charged in drive-by shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is facing charges after police say he fired shots into a car Friday.
The shooting happened at 5:17 p.m. near the 300 block of Keller Street. Police say 24-year-old Dquan Lewis fired numerous shots into a moving vehicle. No one was injured.
After investigating and talking with witnesses, police say Lewis was identified as the suspect. He was arrested at 8:15 p.m. without incident.
Lewis was taken to Hancock County Jail and is currently being held under a $250,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.