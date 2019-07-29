TODAY: Judge to set date for deposition of Roger Goodell in 'NOLA no-call’ suit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Civil Court judge Monday will set a date for when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be deposed as part of the ‘Nola No-Call’ civil suit. Just last week, an appeals court denied the NFL’s request to protect Goodell and others from a deposition.
A status conference is set for 11 a.m. with NFL attorneys and the ticketholder's attorney where the judge will set the perameters of discovery, including the depositions of Goodell and the game officials.
Attorney Tony Lemon says he knows this can’t overturn the game, but says this is about holding the NFL accountable.
Lemon says if the lawsuit succeeds, his fees and any damages recovered from the NFL would be donated to charity.
