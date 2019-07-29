Summerlike pattern underway: heat, humidity, & pop-up storms

Gearing up for a summerlike day with heat, humidity, and a few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Chances for rain today in coastal Mississippi could remain pretty low thanks to nearby high pressure should helping to limit rain activity for our area today. Still, skies will be partly cloudy and we can’t rule out a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. High pressure could be a little bit weaker for the second half of the week and the weekend, possibly leading to a slight increase in rain activity for our region. In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance, known as Invest 95L, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm over the next five days as it continues to move northwestward toward Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida. While 95L is not a credible threat to South Mississippi, it will pose at least a rain threat to areas near Florida by this weekend. It is possible that 95L could be located very close to the Gulf of Mexico by this coming weekend so we will be paying attention just in case.