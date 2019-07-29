Sailors return to the water for ‘Summer in the Pass Regatta’

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been rough seas for the summer sailing season. Algae concerns along the Gulf Coast caused several events to be postponed or canceled. Yet the “Summer in the Pass Regatta” welcomed sailors back out on the water.
While many are excited to be back out on the water competing for silverware, they understand why so many events have been canceled.
“A couple months ago the water was chocolate brown. It was a different color, the clarity just wasn’t there but the wind was there," said Boo Heausler. "So it was sad that we had a perfect wind but the environmentalists say we can’t go out. So we have to respect that, but now we see a totally different condition and a totally different environment.”
Heausler captured the trophy this year with Joe Gibbs coming in second. Gibbs admitted that he feared the water quality may cause the event to be canceled.
“Yeah, we were watching it pretty closely. There was a lot going on. You know what has been going on here. And we would call and check with each other and then we started getting some feedback from the Yacht Club,” Gibbs said.
Even as little as three weeks ago Commodore Frank Allen said they didn’t know if the yacht club could host the event.
“Well here in the harbor, the water just three weeks ago was horrendous,” Allen said. However, in those three weeks the Yacht Club saw a vast improvement. “Right now the water is perfect. We haven’t had any concerns. We are monitoring it closely and we’re looking forward to the next couple of weekends.”
The club has two more racing events planned for the next two weekends. The 74th Annual Junior Lipton Challenge, as well as the 82nd Celebration of the Knost Regatta. Sailors from the event Sunday said that the conditions were spectacular out at sea.
“Yeah, the water looks great. Didn’t see any signs of any sort of algae or anything else out there," Gibbs said. "We had a nice little current that is always fun to play with on a sail boat.”
While the competitors enjoyed conditions, they weren’t the only ones.
“It is good. You’re seeing the fish out there, you’re seeing the birds are back. We didn’t see birds a while ago. Now you’re seeing the birds," Heausler said. "The marine life is kind of coming back. Nature heals itself so it is just a matter of time.”
The sailors went into the water at their own risk. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality still has “water contact warnings” issued across south Mississippi’s beaches.
