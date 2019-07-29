Reactions along proposed east-west corridor route in Biloxi mixed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new east-west corridor connecting Biloxi and Gulfport is being touted as an economic generator as well as a relief valve for traffic stress.
It hasn’t been determined yet if the corridor will be on the north side or the south side of the tracks, but Irish Hill Drive in Biloxi will definitely be part of the plan. For better or worse, it’s going to have a big impact.
The area along Keesler Air Force Base is the largest of what is called “activity generators” that will help generate business growth.
“If you give residents incentives, if you give businesses incentives, they’ll get involved, and I think the expansion would be great for the community,” said Ana Vela, owner of Vela’s Creole Cottages.
She has owned the cottages for more than 15 years, and to her, this project is a good idea for residents and businesses who deserve the best the community can provide.
“And that means investments in our roads, in our beautification, in our communities,” Vela said. “I love what we’ve been doing with the parks, but we can do even more. As far as a resident and a business owner, I’m excited that they actually would get this done.”
Ronald Baxter, who has lived on the road for 30 years, isn’t sure about business growth potential, but he’s OK with the expansion.
“I like the idea of it as long as they stay over on the north side of Irish Hill,” he said. “If it comes over on my side, the road will be right close to my house and it will ruin my property values.”
He realizes that the noise level will increase.
“But it still doesn’t bother me so much because I’m so used to the traffic that’s on here now," he said.
Maria Smith loves her home on Irish Hill. She and her husband spend a lot of time restoring the 74-year-old house, but she’s afraid she’s going to lose it.
Her home is near Porter Avenue and is one of only two on the north-side of Irish Hill, the side most likely to occupy the new road.
“In fact, me and my husband have been talking about selling because of that,” she said. “I love Biloxi, but I’m hoping maybe they don’t do it. That’s how I feel about it. There are only three houses here, and I like it but please don’t do that.”
The corridor would be a long-term project stretching out over the next 10 years and would be paid for through multiple sources, possibly including BP settlement money.
